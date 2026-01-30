ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Now Available! EEOC-Initiated Litigation: 2026 Edition

We are once again pleased to provide you with the latest edition of our annual analysis of trends and developments in EEOC enforcement, EEOC-Initiated Litigation: 2026 Edition.
We are once again pleased to provide you with the latest edition of our annual analysis of trends and developments in EEOC enforcement, EEOC-Initiated Litigation: 2026 Edition. This desk reference compiles, analyzes, and categorizes the major case filings and decisions involving the EEOC in 2025 and recaps the major policy and political changes we observed in the past year. The changes of the past year are the most dramatic we have witnessed in our years of following the EEOC, and we have included our observations and predictions for 2026 throughout this reference.

To access the book, please click here. As always, our goal is to guide employers through decisional law relative to charge investigations and EEOC-initiated litigation, and to empower corporate counsel, human resources professionals, and operations teams to make sound and informed decisions. We hope that you find this report to be useful.

