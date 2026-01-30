ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Your Friendly Nudge: Send The CA "Know Your Rights" Notice By Feb. 1

B
United States California Employment and HR
Sabrina L. Shadi and Shareef Farag
Pursuant to California's new Workplace Know Your Rights Act (SB 294), on or before Feb. 1 and annually thereafter, employers must provide to each current employee a stand-alone written notice of employees' rights when interacting with law enforcement in the workplace. For new employees, the notice must be provided upon hire. The model notice is available here.

The notice must be provided in a manner the employer normally uses to communicate employment-related information – e.g., personal service, email, text message – if it can reasonably be anticipated that the notice will be received by the employee within one business day of its being sent. The law also requires employers, upon an employee's request, to notify the employee's designated emergency contact in the event the employee is arrested or detained at work. Employers must provide current employees the opportunity to designate this emergency contact no later than March 30.

Authors
Sabrina L. Shadi
Shareef Farag
