California Refines Pay Transparency Requirements For Employers

At a Glance

Clarified Pay Transparency Requirements Effective Jan. 1, 2026: California employers are now able to publish a good-faith estimate of the salary or hourly wage they reasonably expect to pay a new hire at the time of hire , rather than a general range for the position.

California employers are now able to publish a good-faith estimate of the salary or hourly wage they , rather than a general range for the position. Broader Scope for Equal Pay Act Claims: SB 642 expands the definition of "wages" to include nearly all forms of compensation—such as bonuses, equity, benefits, allowances and reimbursements—potentially increasing exposure in pay equity claims and underscoring the importance of reviewing total compensation packages.

SB 642 expands the definition of "wages" to include nearly all forms of compensation—such as bonuses, equity, benefits, allowances and reimbursements—potentially increasing exposure in pay equity claims and underscoring the importance of reviewing total compensation packages. Longer Statute of Limitations and Expanded Liability Window: The law extends the statute of limitations for Equal Pay Act claims to three years regardless of willfulness, with a six-year look-back period for relief, emphasizing the need for proactive compliance and documentation.

Job Posting Requirements

Effective January 1, 2026, SB 642, also known as the Pay Equity Enforcement Act, amends pay transparency and pay scale requirements for California employers. The changes clarify the definition of "pay scale" for job posting requirements, broaden the forms of pay considered for assessing Equal Pay Act claims, and extend the statute of limitations to bring civil actions alleging violations of pay reporting statutes.

As described in our prior blog post, California requires employers to publish pay scale information on job postings. SB 642 amends California Labor Code § 432.3 to expand the definition of pay scale to a "good faith estimate of the salary or hourly wage range that the employer reasonably expects to pay for the position upon hire." Previously, "pay scale" was defined to include the salary or wage range that employer expected to pay for the position generally. The amended definition requires disclosure of what an employer reasonably expects to pay the new hire on the date of hire as opposed to an estimate of the position in general.

Equal Pay Act Claims

Labor Code § 1197.5 prohibits employers from paying employees less wages for performing substantially similar work based on sex. SB 642 broadens the definition of "wages" and "wage rates" under this section. As a result, alleged violations may consider all forms of pay "including but not limited to, salary, overtime pay, bonuses, stock, stock options, profit sharing and bonus plans, life insurance, vacation and holiday pay, cleaning and gasoline allowances, hotel accommodations, reimbursement for travel expenses and benefits."

The law also provides new guidance on when an Equal Pay Act violation may occur, including when:

An alleged unlawful compensation decision or other practice is adopted;

An individual becomes subject to an alleged unlawful compensation decision or other practice; and

An individual is affected by application of an alleged unlawful compensation decision or other practice, including each time wages, benefits or other compensation is paid.

SB 642 establishes a statute of limitations of three years after the last date of alleged violation to bring an Equal Pay Act claim, regardless of whether the violation is willful. Previously, the statute of limitations was two years and only three years if the violation was proven willful. The law introduces a look-back period limiting relief to a maximum of six years.

Key Takeaways for Employers

The changes to job posting requirements provide relief to employers that provide a "good faith" reasonable estimate in their postings. With the changed definition of "wages" for the purposes of Equal Pay Act claims, employers may wish to review the equity of their pay packages including non-salary compensation to ensure compliance. Employers are advised to consult with counsel on compliance including when new compensation practices are adopted and changed. Polsinelli attorneys will be monitoring new developments in this area and remain prepared to assist employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.