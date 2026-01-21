Policy Week In Review – January 16, 2026

NLRB Issues Decision on Regional Directors' Authority; Makes Staff Selections

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), with newly sworn-in Board members James Murphy and Scott Mayer, issued a decision this week confirming that regional directors can continue to exercise their delegated authority while the Board lacks a quorum, meaning regional directors have the authority to conduct elections and certify the results regardless of the Board's composition. The order goes on to state that the decision is "fully in line with the policy behind Congress's decision to allow for the delegation in the first place."

Additionally, the new Board members James Murphy and Scott Mayer each selected their chief counsel this week. Member Murphy selected Rachel Gartner, who was former Chair Kaplan's chief counsel and has held many leadership positions at the Board since she joined in 1997. Member Mayer selected Grant Kraus, who joined the Board in 1990 as staff attorney and was promoted to more prominent positions over the years including deputy chief counsel. Read here for additional information.

OSHA Extends Hazard Communications Standard Compliance Deadlines

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a notice that pursuant to "good cause" it is extending the compliance dates of its Hazardous Communications Standard (HCS) by four months to allow more time for the agency to publish the necessary guidance materials and for the regulated community to review those materials. The HCS was issued during the previous administration and is intended to ensure that workers know about hazardous chemicals through standardized labels.

Administration Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries

In a social media post, the State Department announced this week it will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, with the stated purpose of preventing foreign nationals from taking welfare and public benefits. Although no specifics were given, various reports indicate the pause will start January 21.

Chair Walberg Holds First Committee Hearing in Artificial Intelligence Series

On January 14, U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) held the first of a series of committee hearings on artificial intelligence (AI), titled "Building an AI-Ready America." The hearing examined AI and its growing role in education, workforce development, and the future of work. In his opening remarks, Chair Walberg outlined AI's potential benefits, including increases in efficiency and productivity gains, while also addressing its challenges and the need to update labor laws and regulations that have not kept pace with how quickly work is changing. For additional information, read here.

Of note, earlier today, the State Department issued a joint statement of the U.S. and Israel on the launch of a strategic partnership on AI, research and critical technologies in an effort to "advance economic growth, create jobs, and enhance security through technological superiority."

House Leadership Cancels Vote on Joint Employer Bill

A House floor vote on the "Save Local Business Act," which would provide that a company may be considered a joint employer of the employees of another employer under federal labor law only if such company directly, actually, and immediately exercises significant control over the essential terms and conditions of employment, was cancelled after several Republican members voiced their opposition to the legislation. This development is indicative of the growing Republican populist movement in the House and Senate in which certain members are aligning with organized labor on key policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.