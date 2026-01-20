ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Action Required: California "Know Your Rights" Template Now Available

If you have not already downloaded the Workplace Know Your Rights Notice template notice published on the DIR website, this is your reminder to do so.
If you have not already downloaded the Workplace Know Your Rights Notice template notice published on the DIR website, this is your reminder to do so. Employers must provide this notice to all current California employees by no later than February 1, 2026 and then annually thereafter, and to all new employees upon hire.

What is the Notice? The Workplace Know Your Rights Act (SB 294), enacted last year, requires CA employers to provide an annual notice to employees (and to new employees upon hire) regarding certain workplace rights, new legal developments, and enforcement agencies. The template notice for 2026 has been made available on the DIR website, and is currently available in English and Spanish. More languages will be made available soon, but not necessarily before the February 1 notice deadline.

How to Provide Notice. Employers may provide employees with the notice in the employer's usual method used to communicate employment-related information (e.g. e-mail, text message, mail). For new hires, we recommend including this notice in your usual onboarding information packet (no signature for acknowledgement required). Note that employers are required to keep records of compliance for three years, including the date the notice is sent out annually to existing employees.

