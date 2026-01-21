Federal Bar Update: New Magistrate Judges Named In Northern District

In recent months, several new magistrate judges have been appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Here's a look at each of them.

Hammond Division

With Judge Joshua Kolar elevated to the Seventh Circuit in early 2024, Magistrate Judge Abizer Zanzi assumed the vacant position in the Northern District of Indiana, Hammond Division in May.

Zanzi received his law degree from Duke University in 2005, practiced in Chicago with Latham & Watkins from 2005 to 2008, then served as a law clerk to District Judge Philip Simon in the Northern District of Indiana from early 2008 through late 2009.

He returned to Chicago in private practice until early 2015, then served for over nine years in the U.S. Attorneys' Office in Hammond, the last several years as chief of the general crimes unit.

During his tenure, he handled sensitive national security matters and led investigations and prosecutions involving public corruption, international and domestic terrorism, human trafficking, child exploitation, and white-collar crimes

Upon being selected by the court for this position, Chief Judge Holly Brady commented, "While many qualified candidates applied for the position, Mr. Zanzi's extensive experience in both civil and criminal litigation and his prior experience clerking with the Court made him a clear choice for the vacancy. In addition to his diverse experience, the pro bono work he has performed demonstrates his clear commitment to equal justice under the law. We are all anxious for Mr. Zanzi to join the Court. He will be a tremendous asset to the Court and litigants."

South Bend Division

Upon Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch's retirement, Magistrate Judge Scott J. Frankel assumed the vacant position in the South Bend Division.

Frankel received his law degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1985 with honors. He then served as a law clerk in the Southern District of Ohio, then practiced with Mayer, Brown & Platt in Chicago, and was a felony trial attorney in the Cook County Public Defender's Office from 1989 through 1992.

He then practiced for 26 years in private trial practice with a focus on defending serious felonies, with extensive trial experience. Later, he joined the Federal Community Defenders office in the Northern District of Indiana.

Upon his selection, the court noted: "Over the course of Mr. Frankel's successful career, he has taught numerous trial practice seminars, mentored law students, and demonstrated a commitment to equal justice under the law." Chief Judge Holly Brady stated, "The Merit Selection Panel did a tremendous job narrowing the 30 applicants to five highly qualified finalists. In addition to Mr. Frankel's extensive litigation experience in both criminal and civil matters, his calm demeanor and the compassion he has shown for his clients will certainly transition to a sound judicial temperament."

Fort Wayne Division

The court has announced that Andrew L. Teel has been selected to fill the Magistrate Judge position in Fort Wayne upon Magistrate Judge Susan Collins retiring in July 2025 after her 37 years of public service, including nearly a decade as magistrate judge.

Teel received his law degree from the College of William and Mary Law School in 2005. He has practiced extensively in federal court, including with Steele, Ulmschneider & Malloy and then with HallerColvin. He served as associate general counsel for MedPro Group and has served as a law clerk for Chief Judge Brady since 2019.

Upon the Court's selection of Teel, the court noted: "During his tenure, Mr. Teel has devoted countless hours to the Allen County and Indiana State Bar Associations, serving as President of the ACBA in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Teel is also a member of the Community Advisory Board for the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center." Chief Judge Holly Brady commented, "The breadth of Mr. Teel's experience makes him eminently qualified for the position. He brings to the bench his many years of criminal and civil litigation experience in both federal and state court with extensive trial and appellate work. Mr. Teel's strong legal acumen will allow him to effectively and efficiently resolve disputes pending before him for the benefit of the Court and the litigants appearing before him."

In the Southern District

Kristine Seufert was selected for and is now serving as the Southern District of Indiana's clerk, effective early October.

She received her law degree with honors from Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2004. After serving as an associate in Chicago with Winston & Strawn, she joined the Court in 2005, serving as a law clerk to Judge Sarah Evans Barker and then as a staff attorney and pro se law clerk. Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt remarked, "Kristine Seufert has been a dedicated member of the Court's staff for many years, and the Judges are confident she will make an excellent Clerk of Court. We look forward to her continued service to the public and the Court in her new role."

Annual Federal Civil Practice Seminar, Dec. 13: There's still time to register for the annual federal civil practice seminar, which will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Barnes & Thornburg or virtually. Speakers include Judge Kolar of the Seventh Circuit; Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, District Judge Young, Magistrate Judge Dinsmore, and Clerk Seufert of the Southern District of Indiana. Register at www.josephmaley.org or contact this author."

Originally published by The Indiana Lawyer.

