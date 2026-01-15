How To Get A Workplace Accommodation For Autism Spectrum Disorder

Nearly 5.5 million adults in the United States have autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a 2017 government estimate. Studies say that at least 20 percent of these people are employed — some of them in targeted vocational programs, but many others in the general workforce.

If you're on the autism spectrum and are struggling to succeed in a "regular" job, you may be entitled to accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) or its equivalent for government employees, the Rehabilitation Act.

(Note: For the purposes of this article we'll refer mostly to the ADA, but the Rehab Act works almost identically.)

ASD symptoms are highly individual, but they may include difficulty with focus, communication, social skills, repetitive behaviors, and handling strong stimuli. Because ASD is a spectrum disorder, severity varies. People who hold mainstream jobs are generally on the mild end of the spectrum, often with a condition that was once called Asperger's Syndrome, a term that's no longer a separate diagnosis.

Employees with manageable ASD can succeed at work via a range of accommodations. On the simpler end, noise-canceling headphones can protect against distressing stimuli. Being allowed to communicate mostly via email can ease difficult interactions. Our law firm even persuaded one employer to hire a personal coach to help our client succeed — read on for details.

Below are some questions about getting an accommodation for ASD, along with our best guidance. Because every case is different, however, you may want to consult with an employment attorney before requesting accommodations. That's especially true if you think that your employer will refuse to accommodate you.

Q: Does My ASD Qualify as a Disability Under the ADA?

The ADA doesn't contain a list of conditions that count as disabilities, so there's no firm answer here, but in practice ASD is commonly recognized as a qualifying disability under the ADA. The U.S. Department of Justice, for example, includes autism in its list of examples of qualifying disabilities. Having an official medical diagnosis of ASD will be important to claim legal rights.

Everyone's ASD is different, of course. The ADA protects only people whose impairment "substantially limits" one or more major life activities; who have a history of such an impairment; or who are perceived as having such an impairment.

This legalistic definition has been unpacked in various ways by various courts, so its exact meaning may depend on where you live or work. In general, however, you won't be protected if your ASD is very mild and unintrusive, comparable to a weak allergy to pollen. But if ASD impedes your ability to think clearly or to interact properly with co-workers, the ADA is likely to apply.

A lawyer can help you to determine whether you can invoke the ADA.

Q: Do I Need an Accommodation?

Under the law, you may need an accommodation if your disability currently prevents you from doing your job satisfactorily — but if you also could perform your essential duties if your employer were to make some "reasonable" adjustments.

We'll get into what's reasonable below. For now, a few points are worth noting:

Some people who have ASD don't require any accommodations at all. Even though they have a disability, they can do their job without any special measures.



Conversely, some people with ASD may never meet all their job requirements, even with a lot of special measures.



Being treated less favorably by your boss or coworkers because of your ASD doesn't automatically mean that you need an accommodation. Instead, it may be a sign of illegal discrimination, which is a separate issue.

If an accommodation would help you to fulfill your employer's expectations, you should likely go ahead and ask for it. If you're unsure, an employment lawyer can help you, including by reviewing your job description and consulting with your doctor.

Q: What Is a "Reasonable" Accommodation?

In the words of the ADA National Network, a reasonable accommodation is "any change to the application or hiring process, to the job, to the way the job is done, or the work environment that allows a person with a disability who is qualified for the job to perform the essential functions of that job [without creating] an undue hardship" for the employer or a "direct threat" to health or safety.

So basically, you can request any change that might be helpful — but the ADA allows your employer to refuse if your request is unreasonably expensive or disruptive. As a result, it's best to aim for something reasonable.

What counts as an "undue hardship" for an employer? Neither the law nor the courts have set hard-and-fast standards, so it's all case-by-case. Employers may weigh factors like the dollar cost of the accommodation; the size and structure of the business; and the impact on operations.

Some employers may claim that any accommodation would be an undue hardship, but the facts say otherwise. According to a study funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, more than half of ADA accommodations cost zero to implement, and most of the rest had a one-time cost that averaged only $300. Accommodations with an ongoing cost still averaged only $2,400 per year.

Claims of workplace disruption are mushier, but an employment lawyer can help you to convince your employer that courts will find your suggested accommodation to be "reasonable."

Q: What Are Some Reasonable Accommodations for ASD?

There's no master list of what you can (or can't) request. The best accommodation is always the one that works for you. And remember, you aren't limited to a single accommodation — you can request a combination of accommodations or modify your requests over time, especially if your doctor recommends it.

Here are some examples of ASD accommodations that our firm considers to be legally supportable, depending on circumstances:

Allowing you to take short breaks throughout the day;



Allowing you to wear noise-canceling headphones at all times;



Changing or dimming the lights in your workspace;



Moving your workspace to a less busy or quieter location;



Giving you more advance notice of meetings, so that you have time to prepare;



Giving you more wardrobe flexibility;



Asking your coworkers to use email as the main way to communicate with you;



Providing detailed job requirements and project instructions, since ambiguity can provoke anxiety;



Breaking down larger tasks into smaller projects with intermediate deadlines;



Educating coworkers on best practices for working with employees with ASD; and/or



Providing a coach to help you develop effective coping strategies.

Not all employers will agree to all of these steps — especially a workplace coach, which costs real money. Still, our firm has negotiated exactly that accommodation for a client: You'll find more details below.

Q: When Should I Request an Accommodation for ASD?

The short answer: As soon as you realize that you need it.

Allowing your job performance to suffer is always a bad idea, since it can jeopardize your employment. Plus it's hard to argue that your employer should have accommodated your ASD if you never requested any help. Put them on notice.

There's a caveat, however. It's much easier to get an accommodation if you already have a formal medical diagnosis — and ideally, a concrete set of recommendations from your doctor. Therefore, if you believe you're on the autism spectrum and you think it's affecting your work performance, see a doctor if you haven't already done so. You probably should notify your boss when you decide to seek help.

Some people ask us whether they should disclose their ASD and ask for accommodation while applying for a job. This is tricky. In theory it should be safe to do, but in reality you're putting an awful lot of trust in your prospective employer. The specifics matter, so it may be worth seeking legal advice.

Q: How Do I Request an Accommodation for ASD?

The ADA doesn't require you to fill out a standard form, or to say any magic words. You just need to tell your employer that you'd like an accommodation. You don't even have to say it's for ASD: You can just say that you have a condition that affects your ability to do your job, and that you're requesting a change for that reason.

Still, saying that you have ASD is more likely to be helpful than harmful. Your request kicks off an "interactive process" that is required by the ADA, and your employer needs information if it's to give you a good-faith response.

Q: To Whom Do I Address My Request?

Each employer is different.

Depending on its size and sophistication, your employer may have a specific process for requesting ADA accommodations. If you have an employee manual, look for guidance there. Or ask your designated HR person, if you have one. It's never wrong to ask your manager, either, especially if you have a good relationship.

No matter who you ask, you're entitled to a civil response that starts a meaningful discussion of your needs as an employee with ASD. If you don't get such a response, contact an employment attorney.

Q: What Happens After I Make My ASD Accommodation Request?

Again, the ADA doesn't get into the weeds on this: It requires only an "interactive process" — a back-and-forth, in other words, where you and your employer explain your respective needs, answer questions, respond to concerns, maybe adjust positions, and hopefully reach an agreement.

There are no firm rules on how long this dialogue should last, nor on how many proposals and counterproposals are allowed. The only thing that's truly forbidden is an immediate, unconditional "No" from your employer. That's not interactive.

Along the way you should keep good records of the process, including the names of everyone involved; the dates of each exchange; and the outcome of each step. If the dialogue happens over email, make printouts and keep them. If it's in person, take written notes in view of everyone.

If you end up in a legal dispute, you will need good documentation.

Q: What If My Request for an ASD Accommodation Is Denied?

If your employer says "No," it will likely claim that fulfilling your request would have posed an undue hardship. Ask for a comprehensive explanation in writing — and then, if you wish to keep pursuing the matter, bring all your documentation to an employment lawyer who can provide you with some options.

Importantly, be vigilant for any signs of retaliation against you for making your accommodation request, or for any signs of discrimination against you as an employee with ASD. Any such retaliation or discrimination is unlawful. If you are treated badly soon after your request, you may have a strong legal case.

OK, Tell Me About the Time You Got a Coach for an Employee with ASD

Our firm represented a client with ASD throughout the interactive process with his employer. Although he was a good performer, his ASD meant that he sometimes had trouble maintaining workplace decorum.

One of the options we helped the parties to explore was a job coach who could sometimes accompany our client to work, observing interactions and providing guidance on how the client could work better with managers and coworkers. We helped our client to identify such a coach, and we helped the employer to understand what the benefits would be.

Crucially, we helped our client and his employer to agree that the coach would attend any disciplinary conversations, which ensured that our client understood the employer's issues and could get advice on how to address them — increasing accountability on all sides.

In the end, the employer agreed not only to allow the coach, but also to pay for the service. With this help, our client was able to address his workplace issues: A win for everyone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.