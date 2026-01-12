Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast: Conversations That Matter (Video)

self

In this premiere episode of the Cultural Flashpoints Vidcast, host Dawn Solowey sits down with Annette Tyman, chair of the People Analytics Practice Group, to explore one of the most dynamic trends shaping workplace culture: faith-based employee resource groups (ERGs). From their origins in fostering inclusion to their evolving role in supporting diverse identities, ERGs have become a cornerstone of engagement and belonging. This conversation dives deep into the growing interest in faith-based ERGs and why they matter now more than ever.

Employers tuning in will gain practical insights on balancing inclusion with legal compliance, setting clear guardrails, and creating frameworks that work for their unique organizations. With cultural and legal landscapes shifting rapidly, this episode offers actionable guidance for leaders who want to foster community while mitigating risk. Whether you're considering ERGs for the first time or reevaluating existing policies, this discussion is essential listening for anyone committed to building a respectful, inclusive workplace.

