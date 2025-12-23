Littler Lounge: Ahead Of The Bill Curve – 2026 Legislative Look Ahead (Podcast)

As 2026 approaches, workplace regulations are shaking up the scene – and Maureen Lavery from Littler's Knowledge Management team joins Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave to help employers stay ahead of the curve. The trio dives into new legislation and regulatory trends set to impact organizations in the coming year. From Connecticut's paid sick leave expansion (spoiler: almost everyone's invited), Colorado's first-in-the-nation NICU leave, and Minnesota's meal and rest break overhaul, the team tackles compliance changes with the energy of people who've had one too many krumkake. Plus, a round of predictions for what's next in anti-TRAP laws, AI in hiring, menopause accommodations, and immigration protections – helping employers prepare for what could be ahead.

