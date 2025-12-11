The Post-Shutdown Compliance Crunch: Preparing For Agency Action

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has ended, and employers must now refocus their attention on agency actions and compliance priorities...

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has ended, and employers must now refocus their attention on agency actions and compliance priorities that may have resumed or accelerated. After 43 days of near-total inactivity, key labor and employment agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Department of Labor (DOL), and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), are back online and poised to clear massive backlogs. This means a surge in enforcement activity, renewed regulatory initiatives, and heightened scrutiny across multiple fronts.

Why the Crunch Matters

During the shutdown, most non-essential agency functions were suspended. EEOC investigations stalled, and mediations and investigative conferences were canceled. The DOL halted wage and hour audits, classification reviews, and technical assistance, while the NLRB postponed union elections and representation hearings. Although deadlines for certain filings were tolled (temporarily suspended), statutory limitations, such as the six-month window for unfair labor practice charges, continued to run, creating a backlog that agencies must now address urgently.

This catch-up period may not be gradual. Agencies are under pressure to meet statutory obligations and restore credibility after weeks of inactivity. Employers should expect accelerated outreach, rescheduled hearings, and intensified enforcement priorities — particularly in areas flagged as high-risk or politically significant.

EEOC: Back with a Mandate

The EEOC is emerging from the shutdown stronger than before. With the Senate's confirmation of Commissioner Brittany Panuccio, the agency now has a quorum and a Republican majority, enabling it to issue guidance and pursue litigation. Employers can expect a renewed focus on Title VII enforcement, scrutiny of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and possible recalibration of rules under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). Employers should proactively review anti-harassment policies, accommodation workflows, and DEI initiatives to ensure they align with current law and are positioned to withstand legal challenges.

DOL: Wage and Hour Enforcement Resumes

The DOL's Wage and Hour Division is triaging complaints accumulated during the shutdown. Employers can expect rapid scheduling of audits and investigations, particularly around overtime exemptions, independent contractor classifications, and recordkeeping practices. Rulemaking delays — such as those affecting the joint employer standard and minimum wage thresholds — will also be addressed, though timelines may shift. Now is the time to validate exemption analyses, confirm accurate timekeeping, and ensure defensible documentation.

NLRB: Organizing Activity on the Rise

Although the NLRB still lacks a full quorum to issue precedential decisions, regional offices have resumed processing representation petitions and unfair labor practice charges. Employers should anticipate an uptick in union activity and prepare rapid-response protocols for election petitions, along with supervisor training on lawful communications. The absence of new precedent does not mean a pause in enforcement — organizing campaigns will continue, and missteps can lead to costly litigation.

Action Steps for Employers

To navigate this compliance crunch effectively, employers should:

Audit Policies and Practices. Review anti-harassment training and DEI programs for neutrality and legal defensibility and update accommodation procedures under the PWFA. Prepare for Investigations. Ensure wage and hour records are current and accurate and confirm independent contractor classifications meet federal and state standards. Revisit Labor Relations Strategy. Train supervisors on union-related communications and develop contingency plans for rapid election petitions. Monitor Regulatory Updates. Track agency announcements on rescheduled rulemaking and enforcement priorities.

