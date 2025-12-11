Recordkeepers: Are You Ready To Build The Future Of In-Plan Annuities?

Americans are deeply concerned about their financial futures—and our recent research highlights the urgency of addressing retirement income security.

Survey results reveal a clear priority: recordkeepers must prepare now for in-plan annuities. Embedding in-plan annuities within Target Date Funds (TDFs) represents the most promising path toward widespread adoption by plan sponsors. While some recordkeepers may have hesitated to embrace this trend, those willing to offer in-plan annuities are providing plan sponsors with meaningful new options.

This shift creates three essential requirements for recordkeepers:

Seamless integration across all stakeholders Enhanced education focus Diverse product offerings

The in-plan annuity market represents both opportunity and challenge for recordkeepers. Those who invest in technology integration, develop annuity expertise, and create robust educational tools will lead. The time for preparation is now—the market demand is clear, and early movers will establish competitive advantages in this growing sector.

Originally published 2 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.