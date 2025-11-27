IX-167- A Conversation With EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas (Podcast)

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas joins me on this new episode to talk about the first 11 months of the President Trump Administration 2.0, including the state of illegal DEI...

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas joins me on this new episode to talk about the first 11 months of the President Trump Administration 2.0, including the state of illegal DEI, her views on the EEOC's harassment guidance and Final Rule implementing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, transgender discrimination, anti-American discrimination, and where the EEOC may be heading for the remainder of her term.

