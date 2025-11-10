Inside The Exclusive: The EEOC's New Enforcement Priorities, Part 4—Gender Identity (Podcast)

In this podcast recorded at our recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tae Phillips (shareholder, Birmingham), Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), and Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) continue their discussion of the EEOC's evolving enforcement priorities—with a particular focus on gender identity issues. Scott (who chairs the firm's Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group) analyzes recent executive orders, legal challenges, and the impact of Supreme Court decisions such as Bostock and Muldrow on workplace protections for transgender individuals. Scott also highlights the complexities faced by nationwide employers due to varying federal, state, and local laws, as well as the intersection of gender identity and religious objections in the workplace—which underscores the importance of staying informed about both legal developments and practical workplace challenges.

