10 November 2025

Inside The Exclusive: The EEOC's New Enforcement Priorities, Part 4—Gender Identity (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
In this podcast recorded at our recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tae Phillips (shareholder, Birmingham), Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa)...
United States Employment and HR
T. Scott Kelly,James Paul, and M. Tae Phillips
In this podcast recorded at our recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tae Phillips (shareholder, Birmingham), Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), and Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) continue their discussion of the EEOC's evolving enforcement priorities—with a particular focus on gender identity issues. Scott (who chairs the firm's Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group) analyzes recent executive orders, legal challenges, and the impact of Supreme Court decisions such as Bostock and Muldrow on workplace protections for transgender individuals. Scott also highlights the complexities faced by nationwide employers due to varying federal, state, and local laws, as well as the intersection of gender identity and religious objections in the workplace—which underscores the importance of staying informed about both legal developments and practical workplace challenges.

To view the full article, click here.

