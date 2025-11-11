NYC Expands Earned Safe And Sick Time Act: What Employers Need To Know

Beginning February 22, 2026, amendments to New York City's Earned Safe and Sick Time Act go into effect expanding employee rights and increasing employers' safe and sick time compliance obligations

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Article Insights

Katharine Weber’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Intellectual Property and Law Practice Management topic(s)

Beginning February 22, 2026, amendments to New York City's Earned Safe and Sick Time Act go into effect expanding employee rights and increasing employers' safe and sick time compliance obligations. Among other things, employers will be required to frontload 32 hours of unpaid safe and sick time to covered employees immediately upon hire and at the start of each calendar year. The amendments also broaden the qualifying reasons for using safe and sick time. Read more about these important changes from our New York colleagues here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.