New York City's Earned Safe and Sick Time Act (ESSTA) requires employers to provide safe and sick leave to New York City employees for a range of qualifying reasons.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

Article Insights

Brian Turoff’s articles from Perkins Coie LLP are most popular: in United States Perkins Coie LLP are most popular: within Transport, Family and Matrimonial and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

New York City's Earned Safe and Sick Time Act (ESSTA) requires employers to provide safe and sick leave to New York City employees for a range of qualifying reasons.

Depending on employer size, at present, employees may accrue and use either 40 or 56 hours of paid safe and sick leave annually. Effective February 22, 2026, however, employers will be required to provide an additional 32 hours of unpaid safe and sick leave to all employees, in addition to the above-noted allotments. The ESSTA amendments will also expand the qualifying reasons for which employees may use safe and sick leave, including for time needed to care for a minor. The amendments will also introduce new recordkeeping requirements. New York City employers should promptly review and update their sick and safe leave policies, procedures, and recordkeeping practices to ensure compliance with the ESSTA's forthcoming amendments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.