26 November 2025

IRS Releases 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjusted Limits For Benefit Plans

Lisette Sell
The Internal Revenue Service recently announced 2026 dollar limits for qualified retirement plans (including 401(k) plans), deferred compensation plans, and health and welfare plans. Adjustments to certain limits are based on a cost-of-living index.

In addition, the Social Security taxable wage base, which affects qualified retirement plans "integrated" with Social Security, typically adjusts each year. For 2026, the taxable wage base increases to $184,500.

For 2026, most limits increased with the exception of certain catch-up contributions limits, the highly compensated employee compensation amount, the maximum withdrawal amount for emergency expenses, and limits fixed by statute, the latter of which do not adjust based on the cost-of-living. The increased limits for 2026 are highlighted in red below.

Qualified Retirement Plan Limits

2026 Limit

2025 Limit

Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Deferral Contributions

$24,500

$23,500

Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Catch-up Contributions for those age 50-59 or age 64 and older

$8,000

$7,500

Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Catch-up Contributions for those age 60-63

$11,250

$11,250

Prior Year FICA Wage Amount for Determining Participants whose Catch-up Contributions Must be Made as Roth

$150,000 (FICA wages earned in 2025 to determine highly paid group status in 2026)

(Not in effect prior to 2026)

Annual Compensation Limit

$360,000

$350,000

Annual Contribution Limit for Defined Contribution Plans

$72,000

$70,000

Annual Benefit Limit for Defined Benefit Plans

$290,000

$280,000

Prior Year Compensation Amount for Determining Highly Compensated Employees

$160,000

$160,000

Key Employee Compensation Limit

$235,000

$230,000

Limit on Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Accounts (PLESAs)

$2,600

$2,500

Annual Limit on SIMPLE Contributions

$17,000

$16,500

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans for those age 50-59 or age 64 and older

$4,000

$3,500

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans for those age 60 - 63

$5,250

$5,250

ESOP Account Balance Limit Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period

$1,455,000

$1,415,000

Incremental Amount Adding Additional Year(s) to ESOP 5-Year Distribution Period

$290,000

$280,000

Earnings Threshold for SEP Contribution

$800

$750

Maximum Domestic Abuse Distribution

$10,500

$10,300

Maximum Withdrawal Amount for Emergency Expenses

$1,000

$1,000

Deferred Compensation Limits

2026 Limit

2025 Limit

Annual Limit on 457(b) Contributions

$24,500

$23,500

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to 457(b) Plans for those age 50-59 or age 64 and older

$8,000

$7,500

409A Specified Employee Compensation Threshold

$235,000

$230,000

409A Involuntary Separation Pay Limit

$720,000

$700,000

Health and Welfare Plan Limits

2026 Limit

2025 Limit

Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Health FSA

$3,400

$3,300

Annual Limit on Health FSA Carryover

$680

$660

Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Dependent Care FSA

$7,500 if married filing jointly or if single

$3,750 if married filing separately

$5,000 if married filing jointly or if single

$2,500 if married filing separately

Annual Limit on HSA Contributions

$4,400 (EE only)

$8,750 (family)

$4,300 (EE only)

$8,550 (family)

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to HSA

$1,000

$1,000

Annual Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plans

$1,700 (EE only)

$3,400 (family)

$1,650 (EE only)

$3,330 (family)

Annual Limit on High Deductible Health Plan Out-of-pocket Expenses

$8,500 (EE only)

$17,000 (family)

$8,300 (EE only)

$16,600 (family)

