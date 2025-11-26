Washington AG Punches In With New Worker Rights Unit

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with readers working within the Telecomms industries
- within Immigration topic(s)
- Washington AG Nick Brown announced the creation of a Worker Rights Unit within his office to enforce labor protections and combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation.
- To support the work of the new unit, the AG's Office will partner with legislators on proposals for the 2026 legislative session aimed at increasing investigative efficiency and establishing additional protections for immigrant workers.
- The unit will work closely with the Washington Department of Labor & Industries and the Seattle City Office of Labor Standards, and will also collaborate with other divisions of the AG's office that oversee worker safety, environmental protections, and civil rights.
