ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Inside The Exclusive: The EEOC's New Enforcement Priorities, Part 3—Disability Discrimination (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In this podcast recorded at our recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tae Phillips (shareholder, Birmingham), Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), and Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham)...
United States Employment and HR
T. Scott Kelly,James Paul, and M. Tae Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)

1700930a.jpg

In this podcast recorded at our recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tae Phillips (shareholder, Birmingham), Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis/Tampa), and Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) continue their discussion of the EEOC's evolving enforcement priorities—this time focusing on disability discrimination. Jim (who is co-chair of the firm's Disability Access Practice Group) highlights a lack of new federal initiatives on disability access, a reduction in federal enforcement resources, and an increase in private and state-level actions regarding disability rights. The episode concludes with practical advice for employers to maintain strong disability accommodation policies and emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and proactive in handling disability accommodation requests despite shifting federal enforcement trends.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of T. Scott Kelly
T. Scott Kelly
Photo of James Paul
James Paul
Photo of M. Tae Phillips
M. Tae Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More