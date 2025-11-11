Employment Law Subscription Services: Lock In 2025 Pricing Now!

Q: Why does subscription pricing make sense?

A: We know that people sometimes hesitate to call us because they fear the legal bill. But sometimes, it's the call you don't make that costs you the most when the easily solved problem balloons into a tragedy.

Some clients feel that our subscription model is like having access to a General Counsel for a fraction of the expected cost. Our goal is to help you protect your organization and stay out of court by maintaining open lines of communication with us and to encourage you to involve us in your decision-making. The more you call, the more you save, as the effective hourly rate is substantially discounted for those who make good use of the subscription options.

"We're definitely renewing. This service has been so valuable. Thank you for all your help this year!" — Lisa Van Ess (she/her), VP, People Experience, Ambit Inc.

The program includes:

Consultation on all personnel and Human Resources questions and challenges

Handbooks

Investigations

EEO training

Management training

Employment disputes and litigation

Data privacy

All employment-related documents (restrictive covenants, offer letters, employment agreements, policies, wage and hour audits, bonus plans, independent contractor agreements, severance agreements, etc)

Prices will go up after January 1, 2026, so we encourage you to sign up soon!

Option 1 – $27,480 – Up to 60 hours of employment law-related legal work – (@ $458 an hour)

Option 2 – $21,000 – Up to 40 hours of employment law-related legal work – (@ $525 an hour)

Option 3 – $17,850 – Up to 30 hours of employment law-related legal work – (@ $595 an hour)

Option 4 – $13,800 – Up to 20 hours of employment law-related legal work – (@ $690 an hour)

Subscription clients can call any time, but most also schedule a monthly status call just to make sure employment-related legal concerns stay on the radar. Popular topics of discussion this year included: ADA requests & accommodations, layoffs and reductions in force, new FMLI paid leave compliance, wage transparency compliance, Service Contract Act compliance, FMLA leave, wage and hour and overtime compliance, workplace harassment and discrimination issues, complaints and EEOC or other administrative charges, background checks, FLSA classification/audits, independent contractor classification, severance packages, performance improvement plans, business tort concerns, union issues including collective bargaining, grievance procedures, ULP's and union organizing advice. This program also includes monitoring of major employment law developments in any state in which you have employees.

All subscriptions are use-or-lose, meaning you have 12 months to use the hours.

We also offer a 5% discount on the subscription plan if you choose to auto-renew your subscription and pay by pre-authorization. Discount calculation is approximate. Please let us know if you want to sign up for auto-renew. If so, we will automatically invoice you when your hours are fully utilized or your subscription otherwise expires. You can cancel the auto-renew at any time, but there is no refund. The canceled subscription will terminate when the then-current plan expires.

Prices will go up after January 1, 2026, so we encourage you to sign up soon!

I want to learn more about Employment Law Subscription Packages!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.