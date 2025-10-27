New Requirement For Massachusetts Wage Transparency Law

Pay Range Requirement of Massachusetts Wage Transparency Law

Takes Effect on October 29, 2025

On October 29, 2025, a significant aspect of Massachusetts' pay transparency law will take effect, requiring employers in the Commonwealth to provide compensation information to current and potential employees.

The law requires employers with 25 or more full- or part-time employees in Massachusetts to provide the following pay information to current and potential employees:

All job postings must include the pay range for the position;

Current employees who receive a promotion or transfer into a position with new responsibilities must be provided with the pay range for the new position; and

Upon request, employers must provide to employees and applicants the pay range applicable to their job or the job they seek.

Bonus and commission information does not need to be provided. "Pay range" means the annual salary or hourly wage range that the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay at the time the information is provided. A "posting" is any advertisement or job posting intended to recruit job applicants for a particular and specific employment position, whether directly or through a third party.

Employers are prohibited from retaliating against applicants or employees who request pay information or allege violations of the statute. The law is enforced by the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General, which has published additional guidance for employers.

As a reminder, as of February 1, 2025, the law has also required employers with at least 100 employees that are already subject to federal EEO reporting requirements to submit their EEO data reports to the state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.