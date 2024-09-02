Massachusetts Governor Signs Wage Transparency Law

On July 31, 2024, Governor Maura Healey signed into law a bill that makes Massachusetts the 11th state to mandate pay transparency. Effective July 31, 2025, Massachusetts employers with 25 or more employees will be required to provide the following pay information to current and potential employees:

All job postings must include the pay range for the position;

Current employees who receive a promotion or transfer into a position with new responsibilities must be provided with the pay range for the new position; and

Upon request, current employees who hold a particular position, as well as those applying for a particular position, must be provided with the pay range of the position.

Bonus and commission information does not need to be provided. "Pay range" means the annual salary or hourly wage range that the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay at the time the information is provided. A "posting" is any advertisement or job posting intended to recruit job applicants for a particular and specific employment position, whether directly or through a third party.

Employers are prohibited from retaliating against applicants or employees who request pay information or allege violations of the statute. The new law will be enforced by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Additionally, effective February 1, 2025, employers with at least 100 employees that are already subject to federal EEO reporting requirements will also have to submit their EEO data reports to the state. The report must include demographic information and pay data categorized by race, ethnicity, sex and job category.

