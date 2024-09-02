ARTICLE
2 September 2024

Massachusetts Governor Signs Wage Transparency Law

DM
Davis Malm & D’Agostine

Contributor

Davis Malm & D’Agostine logo
Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.
Explore Firm Details
On July 31, 2024, Governor Maura Healey signed into law a bill that makes Massachusetts the 11th state to mandate pay transparency. Effective July 31, 2025...
United States Massachusetts Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 31, 2024, Governor Maura Healey signed into law a bill that makes Massachusetts the 11th state to mandate pay transparency. Effective July 31, 2025, Massachusetts employers with 25 or more employees will be required to provide the following pay information to current and potential employees:

  • All job postings must include the pay range for the position;
  • Current employees who receive a promotion or transfer into a position with new responsibilities must be provided with the pay range for the new position; and
  • Upon request, current employees who hold a particular position, as well as those applying for a particular position, must be provided with the pay range of the position.

Bonus and commission information does not need to be provided. "Pay range" means the annual salary or hourly wage range that the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay at the time the information is provided. A "posting" is any advertisement or job posting intended to recruit job applicants for a particular and specific employment position, whether directly or through a third party.

Employers are prohibited from retaliating against applicants or employees who request pay information or allege violations of the statute. The new law will be enforced by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Additionally, effective February 1, 2025, employers with at least 100 employees that are already subject to federal EEO reporting requirements will also have to submit their EEO data reports to the state. The report must include demographic information and pay data categorized by race, ethnicity, sex and job category.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Davis Malm & D’Agostine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More