Managing Workforce Challenges During Shutdowns (Video)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
- within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss preparing for economic uncertainty during government shutdowns. Learn critical insights for employers on managing workforce issues, ensuring cash flow for wages, and making strategic decisions during times of market and governmental volatility. This episode focuses on practical advice for business owners to navigate employment challenges, furloughs, and maintaining a non-discriminatory approach in workforce changes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.