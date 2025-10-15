Managing Workforce Challenges During Shutdowns (Video)

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss preparing for economic uncertainty during government shutdowns.

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

Article Insights

Russell B. Berger’s articles from Offit Kurman are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States Offit Kurman are most popular: within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss preparing for economic uncertainty during government shutdowns. Learn critical insights for employers on managing workforce issues, ensuring cash flow for wages, and making strategic decisions during times of market and governmental volatility. This episode focuses on practical advice for business owners to navigate employment challenges, furloughs, and maintaining a non-discriminatory approach in workforce changes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.