Assembly Bill 858: COVID Right Of Recall Continues In California

Governor Newsom has signed Assembly Bill (AB) 858, which extends the sunset date of the recall and reinstatement rights of employees laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic until January 1, 2027.

In 2021, Senate Bill (SB) 93 was passed, which required certain employers in the hospitality and service industries to rehire employees laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SB 93 applied to the following industries:

Hotels

Private clubs

Event Centers

Airport Hospitality Operations

Airport Service Providers

Building Services to office, retail, or other commercial buildings

In 2023, the expiration of the right of recall rights of employees in the hospitality and service industry was extended to December 31, 2025.

If you have questions about right of recall or related issues, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

