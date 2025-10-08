ARTICLE
8 October 2025

This Week From The Hill (October 5 – 11, 2025)

GG
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law Group logo
Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
Explore Firm Details
Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill, such as a newly introduced bill, a summary of a committee hearing, or another hot-button matter.
United States Employment and HR
Michael Kreps,Diana McDonald,Kevin Walsh
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Groom Law Group are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Transport and Utilities industries

Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill, such as a newly introduced bill, a summary of a committee hearing, or another hot-button matter.

Most federal agencies are prohibited from conducting normal operations during the shutdown, though many functions related directly to national defense, health, and safety are permitted to continue. For example, at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Department of Health and Human Services, client casework and contract oversight are suspended while Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP continue to operate. At the Employee Benefits Security Administration at the Department of Labor, 75% of workers will be furloughed, but the agency will continue criminal investigations under ERISA along with certain "situations which require immediate action." This includes investigations running up against statutes of limitation, and investigations and enforcements under the No Surprises Act (which has its own, unexpired appropriation). At the Department of the Treasury, prior appropriations allow the agency to continue work on implementing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and various deregulation efforts, but the agency reportedly plans to furlough nearly half its workforce.

Most agencies have developed shutdown contingency plans, which can be found here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Kreps
Michael Kreps
Photo of Diana McDonald
Diana McDonald
Photo of Ryan Temme
Ryan Temme
Photo of Kevin Walsh
Kevin Walsh
Photo of Brigen Winters
Brigen Winters
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More