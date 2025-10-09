Government Shutdown Pauses E-Verify Operations, But I-9 Rules Still Apply

The government shutdown has closed the E-Verify program, meaning employers cannot access their E-Verify accounts. As a result, enrollment, creation of cases, running reports, and terminations are all suspended. Additionally, all customer service channels are closed.

Temporary Policies

The "three-day rule" for the creation of E-Verify cases is suspended, but the I-9 rules and verification requirements continue. This means that employers must still complete Form I-9 no later than the third business day after an employee starts work for pay and comply with all other Form I-9 requirements. Employers will need to assist employees with completing a paper version of Form I-9, and for any employee whose E-Verify+ cases were "Pending Employee Response" or "Ready for Review" in the E-Verify system.

Any pending E-Verify mismatches during the shutdown will not accrue time towards deadlines. If a SSA mismatch has occurred, employees will have to wait until E-Verify is back in operation to correct their mismatch at the SSA.

Employers are advised they may not take any adverse action against an employee whose E-Verify case is "Interim case status."

Federal contractors are advised to contact contracting officers regarding deadlines.

