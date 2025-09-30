Introducing SIQAL: A New Way To Submit Complaints And Report Workplace Accidents In Mexico

On September 9, 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS)) unveiled SIQAL, a portal that streamlines how individuals—including employees—can file complaints and report workplace accidents. The platform, officially known as the Sistema de Quejas y Accidentes Laborales (System for Labor Complaints and Workplace Accidents), enables users to address issues ranging from breaches of labor obligations to unsafe working conditions, while protecting their rights and preserving anonymity. For employers in Mexico, understanding this tool is essential.

Streamlined compliance : SIQAL lets individuals quickly report noncompliance with labor obligations.

: SIQAL lets individuals quickly report noncompliance with labor obligations. Proactive inspections: Complaints and reports submitted through SIQAL may trigger workplace inspections, underscoring the need for transparency and compliance.

What SIQAL means for employers

Users who have created an account can anonymously:

file complaints about workplace conditions, labor and employment violations, and health and safety noncompliance;

report violations of individual employment agreements and collective bargaining agreements;

report work-related accidents for prompt attention and follow-up; and

submit evidence, including documents, audio, videos, and witness statements.

These submissions can lead to labor inspections by the STPS to verify the claims. This proactive approach highlights the importance of rigorous compliance with labor laws and safety regulations.

Why this matters for employers

SIQAL presents both risk and opportunity. While scrutiny may increase, it also allows employers to demonstrate a strong commitment to fair labor practices and employee well-being. Staying ahead of issues and fostering a culture of compliance can mitigate risk and strengthen an employer's reputation.

Next Steps

Employers in Mexico may want to consider:

reviewing and updating policies to ensure full compliance with Mexican labor laws;

training managers and HR on the SIQAL portal and on timely, effective issue resolution;

maintaining thorough documentation of employment agreements, safety protocols, and compliance measures; and

fostering open communication so employees feel safe raising concerns internally.

By embracing SIQAL's implications, employers in Mexico can navigate compliance more effectively and build a stronger, more resilient workforce. Employers that stay informed and compliant can turn this development into a strategic advantage.

Pietro Straulino-Rodríguez is the managing partner of the Mexico City office of Ogletree Deakins.

Natalia Merino Moreno is an associate in the Mexico City office of Ogletree Deakins.

María José Bladinieres is a law clerk in the Mexico City office of Ogletree Deakins.

