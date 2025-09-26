ARTICLE
26 September 2025

Connecticut Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Program For Supervisors And Managers

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Nearly all employers in Connecticut now have to provide sexual harassment training to employees. The law requires employers...
United States Employment and HR
Joseph W. Fazzino and Trisana N. Spence

Details

September 24, 2025 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST

Nearly all employers in Connecticut now have to provide sexual harassment training to employees. The law requires employers of all sizes to provide two hours of sexual harassment training to employees within six months of their date of hire or promotion. Employers are recommended to provide updated training at least every three years to all employees.

Please have your employees join Jackson Lewis P.C. for a webinar which satisfies your organization's compliance obligations and focuses on educating managers on their role in the prevention of harassment and discrimination. The session will meet all the statutory requirements and provide an opportunity for interacting with the presenter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joseph W. Fazzino
Joseph W. Fazzino
Photo of Trisana N. Spence
Trisana N. Spence
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More