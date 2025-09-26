Connecticut Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Program For Supervisors And Managers

Details

September 24, 2025 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST

Nearly all employers in Connecticut now have to provide sexual harassment training to employees. The law requires employers of all sizes to provide two hours of sexual harassment training to employees within six months of their date of hire or promotion. Employers are recommended to provide updated training at least every three years to all employees.



Please have your employees join Jackson Lewis P.C. for a webinar which satisfies your organization's compliance obligations and focuses on educating managers on their role in the prevention of harassment and discrimination. The session will meet all the statutory requirements and provide an opportunity for interacting with the presenter.

