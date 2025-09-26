LaborSpeak: WARN Act Update (Video)

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Recently, Ohio enacted its own "mini" WARN Act, which
largely mirrors the federal WARN Act, but, as of September 29,
imposes some additional requirements on employers. Similar to the
federal WARN Act, Ohio's "mini" WARN Act requires
that employers provide at least 60 days' advance written notice
to employees affected by a plant closing or a mass layoff.
