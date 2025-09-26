ARTICLE
26 September 2025

LaborSpeak: WARN Act Update (Video)

AG
United States Ohio Employment and HR
Christopher Lech
Recently, Ohio enacted its own "mini" WARN Act, which largely mirrors the federal WARN Act, but, as of September 29, imposes some additional requirements on employers. Similar to the federal WARN Act, Ohio's "mini" WARN Act requires that employers provide at least 60 days' advance written notice to employees affected by a plant closing or a mass layoff.

Christopher Lech
