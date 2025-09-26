The Post-Hearing Comment Period On OSHA's Heat Rule Has Been Extended

On September 17, 2025, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) extended the deadline to submit post-hearing comments on the Agency's proposed rule for Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings. As this proposed rule is in the final stages of the rulemaking process, and in light of OSHA's interest in proceeding expeditiously with this rulemaking, Chief Administrative Law Judge Steven Henley issued an order granting an extension of 30 days. The new deadline to submit post-hearing comments is now October 30, 2025.

Last summer, OSHA released the text of its proposed heat rule, which was officially published in the Federal Register on August 30, 2024. An informal public hearing on OSHA's Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings proposed rule was then held from June 16 through July 2, 2025. To date, the Agency has received more than 43,000 comments on the proposed rule.

Submission of post-hearing comments is limited to those individuals and organizations who submitted their Notice of Intent to Appear at the informal public hearing. For eligible stakeholders, post-hearing comments and supporting data may be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov, Docket No. OSHA-2021-0009. Should you have any questions about OSHA's proposed heat standard, please contact your employment counsel. Littler will continue to report on any significant developments related to this proposed standard.

