24 September 2025

How To Handle Employee Misconduct When It Impacts Your Business (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger, attorneys at Offit Kurman, in this week's episode of OK at Work, as they discuss the challenges employers...
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger, attorneys at Offit Kurman, in this week's episode of OK at Work, as they discuss the challenges employers face when employees engage in misconduct that harms the business. Learn about the legal options available for dealing with issues ranging from negligence and embezzlement to reputational harm. Sarah and Russell provide insights on insurance coverage, employment actions, and proactive measures employers can take to mitigate ongoing damage caused by rogue employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

