How To Handle Employee Misconduct When It Impacts Your Business (Video)

Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger, attorneys at Offit Kurman, in this week's episode of OK at Work, as they discuss the challenges employers...

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger, attorneys at Offit Kurman, in this week's episode of OK at Work, as they discuss the challenges employers face when employees engage in misconduct that harms the business. Learn about the legal options available for dealing with issues ranging from negligence and embezzlement to reputational harm. Sarah and Russell provide insights on insurance coverage, employment actions, and proactive measures employers can take to mitigate ongoing damage caused by rogue employees.

self

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.