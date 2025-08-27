Pregnancy And Lactation In The Workplace: Employer Duties Under Federal Law

August is the most popular birth month in the U.S., meaning many employees will return from parental leave this fall and winter with new postpartum needs. Two key federal laws – the PUMP Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) – shape the legal obligations employers must provide to nursing employees and others with pregnancy-related conditions.

Understanding these laws is essential for compliance and creating a supportive workplace for new parents.

PUMP Act

The Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act ("PUMP Act"), 29 U.S.C. § 218d, signed into law in December 2022, expands protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employees who need to express breast milk at work. The PUMP Act requires that employers provide reasonable break time, whenever needed, for an employee to express breast milk for her nursing child during the first year after birth and prohibits denying a covered employee a necessary pumping break.

The law also requires employers to provide a space, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion by coworkers and the public. These protections apply to nearly all FLSA-covered employees; however, certain employees of airlines, railroads, and motorcoach carriers are exempt from the law, and employers with fewer than 50 employees are not subject to the break time and space requirements if compliance would impose an undue hardship.

Even so, employees who are exempt under federal law may still be entitled to protections under state or local laws.

The PWFA

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000gg to 2000gg-6, effective June 27, 2023, requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Examples of reasonable accommodations under the PWFA include modified work schedules to allow for pumping, additional breaks beyond those required by the PUMP Act, and temporary changes in duties to reduce postpartum physical strain.

The PWFA covers private and public sector employers with 15 or more employees, Congress, federal agencies, employment agencies, and labor organizations. 42 U.S.C. § 2000gg(2).

Employers can take several proactive measures to comply with the PUMP Act and PWFA while supporting pregnant, nursing, and postpartum employees. Employers should start by reviewing and updating workplace policies to ensure they reflect the requirements of both laws, including clear procedures for requesting accommodations and designating appropriate lactation spaces that meet the PUMP Act standards for privacy and accessibility.

Employers should also have processes in place to ensure that managers, supervisors, and HR personnel understand how to promptly respond when an employee raises a pregnancy- or postpartum-related need or accommodation request. Finally, maintaining open communication with employees returning from parental leave by proactively providing information on their rights and the resources available to them can help prevent misunderstandings, reduce legal risk, and foster a more supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.