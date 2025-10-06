ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Safety Basics XVI: State Plans Vs. Federal OSHA—Key Compliance Insights (Podcast)

In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, shareholders John Surma (Houston) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) discuss the intricacies of state plans...
United States Employment and HR
John D. Surma and Karen Tynan
In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, shareholders John Surma (Houston) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) discuss the intricacies of state plans in comparison to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations. John and Karen, who is co-chair of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, explore the processes for approval and monitoring, highlight differences in recording and reporting requirements, and examine the nuances of inspections, citations, appeals, and settlements in states that have their own plans.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

John D. Surma
Karen Tynan
