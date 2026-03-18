Littler Lounge: Unpacking The EU Pay Transparency Directive (Podcast)

The Littler Lounge heads back to Europe as hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason welcome Nic James, a partner from Littler's London office, for a timely conversation on...

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The Littler Lounge heads back to Europe as hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason welcome Nic James, a partner from Littler's London office, for a timely conversation on the EU Pay Transparency Directive. With rules taking shape across member states – and not always in identical ways – the group explores what employers can expect and how to prepare thoughtfully. The discussion covers recruiting disclosures, employee pay information rights, reporting thresholds, and the broader business implications of increased transparency. Along the way, they highlight why pay equity planning benefits from both legal precision and a global point of view – especially when compliance conversations span borders and time zones.

Worth noting: This is a fast-evolving area of the law. For the latest updates and member state developments, visit Littler's EU Pay Transparency Directive resource page.

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