ARTICLE
18 August 2025

DOL Moves To Rescind Subminimum Wage Rule

HB
Hall Benefits Law

Contributor

Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is retreating from a proposed rule that would have ended a program allowing employers to pay workers with disabilities an hourly wage less than the...
United States Employment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is retreating from a proposed rule that would have ended a program allowing employers to pay workers with disabilities an hourly wage less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The DOL is allegedly pulling the proposed rule, titled "Employment of Workers With Disabilities Under Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act," due to concern about the lack of employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Over the past decade, more than a dozen states have prohibited employers from paying workers with disabilities less than the minimum wage. The DOL proposed ending the 14(c) certificate program because the number of people participating in the program has substantially decreased, from 424,000 in 2001 to 41,000 in 2024. Under the current DOL's view, the number of people enrolled in the program, although in decline, still justifies its remaining operations.

Furthermore, the DOL states that it has received more than 17,000 comments since the Biden administration proposed the rule in December 2024. Many of the comments reportedly raised fears of individuals with disabilities having reduced employment opportunities and the closure of community rehabilitation programs (CRPs), which hold most Section 14(c) certificates and provide many other crucial services to this demographic.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and Workforce has also taken the position that the DOL lacks the statutory authority to terminate the issuance of 14(c) certificates. In contrast, states that have ended subminimum wage programs have done so through state legislation that complies with state constitutional requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More