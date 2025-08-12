Democratizing Access To Alternative Assets For 401(K) Investors

This executive order directs the Department of Labor to reevaluate and clarify its guidance under ERISA regarding fiduciary duties related to including alternative assets in 401(k) retirement plans. It aims to expand access to higher-yield, diversified investment opportunities - such as private equity, real estate, digital assets, and infrastructure - for retirement savers, while reducing litigation risk and regulatory burdens that currently limit such access. The order also instructs the SEC to consider revising accredited investor rules to support this goal, and encourages coordination among federal regulators to ensure broader financial inclusion and retirement security.

