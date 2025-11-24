Connecticut Minimum Wage Set To Increase To $16.94 On January 1, 2026

On September 3, 2025, Governor Ned Lamont announced that the minimum wage in Connecticut will rise from $16.35 per hour to $16.94 per hour, effective January 1, 2026. This increase is the result of the indexing mechanism under Public Act 19-4, which ties the state minimum wage to the federal Employment Cost Index.

Quick Hits

Effective January 1, 2026, Connecticut's minimum wage will increase 59¢ to $16.94 per hour.

Connecticut will rank second in the nation for the highest statewide minimum wage in 2026.

Key Details

This upcoming adjustment will keep the Constitution State at the forefront of the national wage landscape, reflecting a 3.6 percent increase based on the annual period ending June 30, 2025. The statutory framework mandates that the rate adjustment be announced by October 15 each year, with the new rate becoming effective on January 1 of the following year.

Ranking second in 2026 after Washington state ($17.13/hour), Connecticut's seemingly modest minimum wage increase reinforces its commitment to maintaining a high wage floor. New York will rank third ($16.00 statewide; $17.00/hour in New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester).

For organizations operating in Connecticut or employing Connecticut-based hourly workers, this scheduled increase may necessitate a review of pay structures, payroll systems, and internal communications well in advance of the effective date.

The new wage sets a higher baseline for entry-level roles, which could influence broader compensation planning and internal equity considerations within the organization. This adjustment underscores the importance of proactive planning to ensure compliance and maintain competitive and fair compensation practices.

Tips for Employers

Organizations may benefit from aligning internal timelines with the forthcoming change by identifying affected positions, updating payroll protocols, coordinating across HR, finance, and operations teams, and preparing for the January 1 effective date. Remote or multistate employers may also wish to evaluate the applicability of Connecticut's wage requirements based on where covered work is performed.