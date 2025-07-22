A climate of uncertainty continues to shape business across industries⏤from shifting labor laws and compliance standards to economic volatility and evolving workforce expectations.

In her latest article for Supply Chain Brain, Navigating Workforce Uncertainty During Regulatory Upheaval, OGC Partner Patricia Lantzy breaks down the challenges facing today's transportation and logistics companies, including:

Stalled NLRB decisions

Changing EEOC enforcement priorities

Renewed scrutiny of DEI policies

Conflicting rules on noncompete agreements

Managing political speech in the workplace

Lantzy shares why, now more than ever, proactive policy reviews and informed compliance strategies are essential for companies balancing operational demands with a resilient, future-ready workforce.

