Navigating Workforce Uncertainty During Regulatory Upheaval

A climate of uncertainty continues to shape business across industries⏤from shifting labor laws and compliance standards to economic volatility and evolving workforce expectations...
A climate of uncertainty continues to shape business across industries⏤from shifting labor laws and compliance standards to economic volatility and evolving workforce expectations.

In her latest article for Supply Chain Brain, Navigating Workforce Uncertainty During Regulatory Upheaval, OGC Partner Patricia Lantzy breaks down the challenges facing today's transportation and logistics companies, including:

  • Stalled NLRB decisions
  • Changing EEOC enforcement priorities
  • Renewed scrutiny of DEI policies
  • Conflicting rules on noncompete agreements
  • Managing political speech in the workplace

Lantzy shares why, now more than ever, proactive policy reviews and informed compliance strategies are essential for companies balancing operational demands with a resilient, future-ready workforce.

