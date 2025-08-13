ARTICLE
13 August 2025

LaborSpeak: Non-Compete Update (Video)

AG
Lauren Helen Leyden and Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
We have seen some new developments concerning non-competes this summer. Most recently, Florida enacted a new employer-friendly law, Colorado expanded its existing laws restricting non-competes, and New York's proposed ban on non-competes was approved by the State Senate and now moves to the State Assembly for consideration. Watch here to learn what employers should be aware of with these new developments.

