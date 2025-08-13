LaborSpeak: Non-Compete Update (Video)

We have seen some new developments concerning non-competes this summer. Most recently, Florida enacted a new employer-friendly law, Colorado expanded its existing laws restricting non-competes, and New York's proposed ban on non-competes was approved by the State Senate and now moves to the State Assembly for consideration. Watch here to learn what employers should be aware of with these new developments.

self

Have a question or a topic you'd like to see covered in a future installment of LaborSpeak? Please submit your suggestions to us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.