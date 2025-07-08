SCOTUS: Title VII Does Not Require 'Background Circumstances' In Reverse Discrimination Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court recently realigned the burden of proof for all employees under Title VII in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services. Previously, several appellate courts required majority group members (e.g., white, heterosexual, cisgender individuals) to establish "background circumstances" to support their claims.

In short, it was significantly more challenging for majority group employees to establish discrimination claims when filing charges and lawsuits against employers.

By way of example, and as discussed earlier, majority group employees often had to show that a member of the relevant minority group made the employment decision — or they had to show a "pattern of discrimination by the employer against members" of the group.

In sum, it was a high bar to achieve. Most charges or lawsuits filed by majority group members failed as a result. But that may change after Ames.

As noted earlier this year, the number of EEOC charges continues to rise. With the "new" burden of proof, majority group members may feel empowered to file charges and lawsuits. Ames could accelerate that trend, potentially leading to a sharp increase in filings over the next year or two.

As a result, employers should ensure that:

Anti-discrimination policies are current and clearly communicated,

Investigations into discrimination claims are prompt and thorough, and

Policies are implemented consistently, regardless of an employee's background.

