18 June 2025

2025 Midyear State And Local Minimum Wage Increases

Several state and local minimum wage rates will soon increase, beginning on July 1, 2025.
Several state and local minimum wage rates will soon increase, beginning on July 1, 2025. This article provides the state and major locality minimum wage increases for mid-2025 only, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new rates are listed in bold text below

Quick Hits

  • On July 1, 2025, the minimum wage will increase in two states (Alaska and Oregon), the District of Columbia, and major localities in California, Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota.
  • Minimum wage-related changes will go into effect later in 2025 in Florida and Oklahoma.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • Jurisdictions that will not have—or have not announced—upcoming midyear increases in their minimum wage rates are not included below.
  • This list includes several major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2025. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a midyear minimum wage rate change.
  • If a jurisdiction's minimum cash wage for tipped workers is changing in mid-2025, it is included in the list below.

MID-2025 MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES (State and Major Locality)

*All changes shown below will be effective on JULY 1, 2025, unless noted otherwise.

ALASKA

  • $11.91 to $13.00

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley

  • $18.67 to $19.18

Emeryville

  • $19.36 to $19.90

Los Angeles (City)

  • $17.28 to $17.87
  • Hotel Workers: $20.32 to $22.50

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas)

  • $17.27 to $17.81

Pasadena

  • $17.50 to $18.04

San Francisco

  • $18.67 to $19.18


Santa Monica

  • $17.27 to $17.81
  • Hotels/businesses on hotel property: $20.32 to $22.50

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

  • $17.50to $17.95
  • $10.00 to $12.00TIPPED WORKERS

FLORIDA

  • $13.00 to $14.00 (effective September 30, 2025)
  • $9.98 to $10.98 (effective September 30, 2025) –TIPPED WORKERS

ILLINOIS

Chicago

  • $16.20 to $16.60
  • $11.02 to $12.62TIPPED WORKERS

MARYLAND

Montgomery County

  • Employers with 51 or more employees: $17.15 to $17.65
  • Employers with 11–50 employees: $15.50 to $16.00
  • Employers with 10 or fewer employees: $15.00 to $15.50

MINNESOTA

Saint Paul

  • Large / Macro Businesses: $15.97 – no change July 1, 2025
  • Small Businesses (6–100 employees): $14.00 to $15.00
  • Micro Businesses (5 or fewer employees): $12.25 to $13.25


OKLAHOMA

  • No change to standard minimum wage ($7.25)
  • $3.63 to $2.13 (effective November 1, 2025) – TIPPED WORKERS

OREGON

  • Standard Statewide Rate:$14.70 to $15.05
  • Portland Metro Employers (i.e., employers located within the "urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district"): $15.95 to $16.30
  • Employers in Nonurban Counties (as defined by the law): $13.70 to $14.05

