The One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What Is Changing For Health And Welfare Plans

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Public Law 119-21, (OBBBA), a sweeping legislative initiative that not only extends core tax provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) but also introduces significant reforms across multiple policy areas. While there has been plenty of focus on changes to border security, Medicaid funding, and energy infrastructure, one of the less-publicized but impactful areas for employers and their employees are updates and changes to the U.S. employee benefits landscape.

The OBBBA touches many aspects of health and welfare benefits by providing regulatory clarity, raising long-standing statutory limits, and launching entirely new programs like Trump Accounts. With these changes come new compliance requirements, expanded plan design opportunities, and strategic considerations for employers seeking to remain competitive in the benefits marketplace.

