ARTICLE
16 October 2025

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What Is Changing For Health And Welfare Plans

DL
Davis+Gilbert LLP

Contributor

Davis+Gilbert LLP logo
Davis+Gilbert LLP is a strategically focused, full-service mid-sized law firm of more than 130 lawyers. Founded over a century ago and located in New York City, the firm represents a wide array of clients – ranging from start-ups to some of the world's largest public companies and financial institutions.
Explore Firm Details
On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Public Law 119-21, (OBBBA), a sweeping legislative initiative that not only extends core tax provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act...
United States Employment and HR
Mark E. Bokert,Alan Hahn, and William Szanzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Davis+Gilbert LLP are most popular:
  • within Tax, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Public Law 119-21, (OBBBA), a sweeping legislative initiative that not only extends core tax provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) but also introduces significant reforms across multiple policy areas. While there has been plenty of focus on changes to border security, Medicaid funding, and energy infrastructure, one of the less-publicized but impactful areas for employers and their employees are updates and changes to the U.S. employee benefits landscape.

The OBBBA touches many aspects of health and welfare benefits by providing regulatory clarity, raising long-standing statutory limits, and launching entirely new programs like Trump Accounts. With these changes come new compliance requirements, expanded plan design opportunities, and strategic considerations for employers seeking to remain competitive in the benefits marketplace.

Continue reading this article Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark E. Bokert
Mark E. Bokert
Photo of Alan Hahn
Alan Hahn
Photo of William Szanzer
William Szanzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More