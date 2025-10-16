The Final Stretch For Massachusetts Pay Transparency Compliance

As a reminder, starting October 29, 2025, Massachusetts employers with 25 or more employees must comply with the Commonwealth's new pay transparency and disclosure requirements. The Act Relative to Salary Range Transparency directs covered employers to include pay ranges in all job postings and provide this information to applicants and employees upon request.

The pay range must reflect the lowest to highest pay rate the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to offer for a position. This requirement applies to any job posting tied to a Massachusetts worksite, including certain remote roles. The law prohibits retaliation against individuals who request pay range information or exercise their rights under the statute. The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office will enforce the law and has released FAQs to guide employers.

These pay disclosure rules are in addition to workforce data reporting requirements that took effect in February of this year under the same law. Employers with at least 100 employees must periodically submit their federal EEO reports to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, as outlined in the statute.

With the deadline only weeks away, employers should prepare now if they have not already started planning for these changes. Noncompliance can trigger investigations and penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.