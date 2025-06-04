2025 Labor & Employment Legal Trends: Accommodation And Leave Issues

Members of Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group brainstormed among ourselves and with our clients to create a list of current trends and issues affecting the workplace. We created a client alert from the list to keep our readers up to date.

Meeting employee needs and maintaining compliance with accommodation and leave laws is an integral part of upholding a fair and lawful workplace. Understanding and carefully addressing key issues discussed below are essential to maintaining a compliant work environment.

These topics include:

ADA Issues Concerning Reasonable Accommodations and the Interactive Process

For instance, do your supervisors know enough to understand when they have received an accommodation request, and are they seeking assistance from the appropriate individuals at work, such as HR, when they receive one?

Leave Requirements Under the ADA and Applicable State and Federal Laws

Many state laws are more onerous than federal law when it comes to providing leave. Employers need to know what state laws apply to its workforce, especially in the era of remote work, and what those laws require.

Pregnancy Accommodation Requirements

Employers should implement a policy and procedure for pregnancy accommodation requests and supervisors need to be educated on the requirements to accommodate.

Latest Hot Topic Issues Under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Employers should stay informed about recent developments under the FMLA to ensure compliance and avoid legal pitfalls such as expanded eligibility and workday limitations and holiday impacts on leave.

