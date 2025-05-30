ARTICLE
30 May 2025

How The Latest NLRB Guidance Helps Employers Resolve Disputes

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Newly issued guidance from the NLRB encourages efficient resolution of labor disputes, giving employers more flexibility in crafting resolutions to reach practical compromises in appropriate cases.
United States Employment and HR
Kamran Mirrafati and John Ayers-Mann
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Seyfarth Synopsis: Newly issued guidance from the NLRB encourages efficient resolution of labor disputes, giving employers more flexibility in crafting resolutions to reach practical compromises in appropriate cases. The memorandum also effectuates a limitation of the Board's Thryv, Inc. decision, such that losses indirectly caused by an unfair labor practice charge are not to be included in settlements where the causal link to the alleged violation is not sufficiently clear.

On May 16, 2025, the Acting General Counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued GC Memorandum 25-06 in order to re-define how remedial relief should be approached in settlements of Unfair Labor Practice charges (ULPs). The memorandum provides an encouraging look into the NLRB's philosophy on settlements moving forward— which is a marked departure from the former General Counsel's approach.

The memorandum confirms that settlements continue to be the backbone of resolving ULPs and that the vast majority of cases settle. However, the Acting General Counsel noted that, with respect to ULPs where it found merit, 99.3% of cases settled in 2019 as compared to a slightly reduced settlement percentage of 96.3% in 2024. The memorandum encourages Regions to continue pursuing settlements as a cost-saving tool.

While the scope of remedies should continue to match the relief the NLRB would typically order, unless otherwise approved by the Divisions of Operations-Management and Advice (when appropriate), the memorandum provides helpful guidance to the Regions on what to include (and avoid) in settlement agreements:

  • Default language, which outlines consequences for noncompliance, is encouraged, but not mandatory.
  • Non-admissions clauses are allowed, particularly in the early stages of investigation, but are off the table for repeat violators absent extraordinary circumstances.
  • Make-whole relief is still a cornerstone for the agency, but Regions can approve settlements offering less than full recovery in appropriate cases where the nature of the violations, risks of litigation, and prompt resolution of the matter warrant such settlement.

The memorandum further addresses the impact of the Board's Thryv, Inc. 372 NLRB No. 22 (2022), reversed as to the merits on appeal 102 F.4th 727 (5th Cir. 2024), decision, which broadened the NLRB's remedial scope. There, the Board called for employers to cover all "direct or foreseeable pecuniary harms" caused by unfair labor practices. Since Thryv did not spell out a clear standard, the memorandum explained that harms should be compensable in settlements only when the "causal link" to the ULP is "sufficiently clear."

In summary, GC Memorandum 25-06 provides useful guidance for employers and lays out the Region's priorities when settling matters. Importantly, it provides helpful limitations on the holding of Thryv, Inc. in the settlement context.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kamran Mirrafati
Kamran Mirrafati
Photo of John Ayers-Mann
John Ayers-Mann
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More