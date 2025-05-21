IRS Releases 2026 Inflation-Adjusted Amounts For HSAs, HDHPs, And HRAs

The IRS recently released Revenue Procedure 2025-19 with the 2026 inflation-adjusted amounts for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted-benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). The following table lists the current 2025 amounts and the new 2026 amounts:
|Applicable Limit
|
2025 Self-only Coverage
|2025 Family Coverage
|2026 Self-only Coverage
|2026 Family Coverage
|HSA Annual Contribution Limit
|$4,300
|$8,550
|$4,400
|$8,750
|HSA Catch-up Contributions (age 55 or older)
|$1,000
|No change
|HDHP Minimum Annual Deductible
|$1,650
|$3,300
|$1,700
|$3,400
|HDHP Out-of-Pocket Amount
(deductibles, co-payments, and other amounts, but not premiums)
|$8,300
|$16,600
|$8,500
|$17,000
The Revenue Procedure also provides that for plan years beginning in 2026, the maximum amount that may be made newly available for the plan year for an excepted-benefit HRA is $2,200 (up from $2,150 in 2025).
Note that the HSA limits apply for calendar year 2026, whereas the limit for an excepted-benefit HRA applies for plan years beginning in 2026.
Winston Takeaway: Employers should review these new indexed limits while planning benefits for 2026 open enrollment. Please contact a Winston & Strawn Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation attorney with questions regarding these updates and how they may impact your benefit plans.
