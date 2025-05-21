ARTICLE
21 May 2025

IRS Releases 2026 Inflation-Adjusted Amounts For HSAs, HDHPs, And HRAs

The IRS recently released Revenue Procedure 2025-19 with the 2026 inflation-adjusted amounts for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted-benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs).
The IRS recently released Revenue Procedure 2025-19 with the 2026 inflation-adjusted amounts for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted-benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). The following table lists the current 2025 amounts and the new 2026 amounts:

Applicable Limit

2025 Self-only Coverage

 2025 Family Coverage 2026 Self-only Coverage 2026 Family Coverage
HSA Annual Contribution Limit $4,300 $8,550 $4,400 $8,750
HSA Catch-up Contributions (age 55 or older) $1,000 No change
HDHP Minimum Annual Deductible $1,650 $3,300 $1,700 $3,400
HDHP Out-of-Pocket Amount
(deductibles, co-payments, and other amounts, but not premiums)		 $8,300 $16,600 $8,500 $17,000

The Revenue Procedure also provides that for plan years beginning in 2026, the maximum amount that may be made newly available for the plan year for an excepted-benefit HRA is $2,200 (up from $2,150 in 2025).

Note that the HSA limits apply for calendar year 2026, whereas the limit for an excepted-benefit HRA applies for plan years beginning in 2026.

Winston Takeaway: Employers should review these new indexed limits while planning benefits for 2026 open enrollment. Please contact a Winston & Strawn Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation attorney with questions regarding these updates and how they may impact your benefit plans.

