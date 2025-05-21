Washington Governor Signs State's 'Mini-WARN Act': Notice Required For Site Closings And Mass Reductions In Force

On May 13, 2025, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law that will require employers with fifty or more full-time employees to notify the state, any union, and affected employers of a business site closing or mass reduction in force (RIF).

Quick Hits

Washington Governor Ferguson has signed the state's new "Mini-WARN Act" law, requiring notice before closing certain business sites or conducting a mass RIF.

The Washington law requires more notice than what is required under federal law and has specific protections for employees taking state mandated paid family or medical leave.

The law, Senate Bill (SB) 5525 or the "Securing Timely Notification and Benefits for Laid-Off Employees Act,"provides employees with similar protections regarding business site closings or a "mass layoff" as the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The Washington law is one of many state laws, known as "Mini-WARN Acts," that provide similar notice protections regarding mass RIFs.

However, SB 5525, which was passed by state lawmakers in April 2025, requires most covered employers to provide more notice than what is required under the WARN Act, and will also protect employees from being included in a reduction while they are taking Washington's paid family or medical leave. Further, the law grants the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), aggrieved employees, or the employees' union bargaining representative a private right of action to enforce.

Next Steps

The law will now go into effect on July 27, 2025. A more comprehensive breakdown of the SB 5525 can be found in our prior article here.

