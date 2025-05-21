Virginia's New Non-Compete Law And Updates On The DMV Non-Compete Landscape (Video)

Employment attorney Jessie Summers presented updates on non-compete laws in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the video of the discussion here:

And here are the slides: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/virginia-s-new-non-compete-law-and-updates-on-the-dmv-non-compete-landscape-a49c/279356690

