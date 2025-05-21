ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Virginia's New Non-Compete Law And Updates On The DMV Non-Compete Landscape (Video)

LE
Lerch, Early & Brewer, Chtd

Contributor

Lerch, Early & Brewer, Chtd logo

Lerch, Early & Brewer is a go-to law firm for middle-market businesses and individuals throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. We are known for creative and practical advice that guides our clients to sound, informed decisions. With 75 lawyers and 75 years of experience, we can help you rise to every challenge.

Explore Firm Details
Employment attorney Jessie Summers presented updates on non-compete laws in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia during Lerch...
United States Employment and HR
Jessica B. Summers

Employment attorney Jessie Summers presented updates on non-compete laws in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the video of the discussion here:

And here are the slides: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/virginia-s-new-non-compete-law-and-updates-on-the-dmv-non-compete-landscape-a49c/279356690

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica B. Summers
Jessica B. Summers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More