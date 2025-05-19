OMB Approves Proposed 2024 EEO-1 Instruction Booklet—Filing Site Expected To Open Soon

On May 12, 2025, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved the 2024 EEO-1 Instruction Booklet submitted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) without changes.

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

On May 12, 2025, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved the 2024 EEO-1 Instruction Booklet submitted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) without changes. The now approved 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection Instruction Booklet eliminates the option to report non-binary employees, stating that the reporting provides "only binary options (i.e., male or female) for reporting employee counts." It also sets a shortened reporting period stating that the filing platform will open on May 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025.

Quick Hits

The OMB approved the EEOC's proposed 2024 instruction booklet on EEO-1 data collection on May 12, 2025.

The approved 2024 instruction booklet states that the data collection period will open on May 20, 2025, and close at 11:00 p.m. (EDT) on June 24, 2025.

The approved 2024 instruction booklet removes the option to provide information about non-binary employees.

While the EEOC has not yet posted updates on the EEO-1 landing page, it is expected that the agency will promptly open the 2024 EEO-1 filing platform. While it is not clear if the platform will open on May 20, 2025, it is expected that once the EEOC opens the platform, it will set a filing period of five weeks. Due to the expected opening of the filing platform and the shortened filing period, EEO-1 filers may want to consider working now toward gathering the data necessary for the filings.

Ogletree Deakins' Government Contracting and Reporting Practice Group will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the Government Contracting and Reporting blog as additional information becomes available.

This article and more information on how the Trump administration's actions impact employers can be found on Ogletree Deakins' New Administration Resource Hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.