EEOC Breaks Silence On 2024 EEO-1 Filing Cycle And Plans Shortened Filing Period

After a long silence, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has taken steps to move forward with the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection by submitting documents for approval to the White House Office of Management and Budget. The proposed 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection Instruction Booklet states that the 2024 EEO-1 filing platform will open on May 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025.

The 2024 EEO-1 data collection is set to open on May 20, 2025, and close at 11:00 p.m. (EDT) on June 24, 2025.

The proposed 2024 Instruction Booklet requires filers to indicate their federal contractor status and requires federal contractor employers with fifty or more employees (but with fewer than one hundred employees) to file EEO-1 reports.

The proposed 2024 Instruction Booklet removes the option to provide information about non-binary employees.

Shortened Reporting Period

The proposed 2024 Instruction Booklet provides for a shortened reporting period—down to five weeks—from the platform opening date of May 20, 2025, to the filing deadline of June 24, 2025.

Changes to Reporting by Sex

The proposed 2024 Instruction Booklet eliminates the option to report non-binary employees, stating that the reporting provides "only binary options (i.e., male or female) for reporting employee counts." This change is tied to Executive Order 14168, "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

Reporting Based on EO 11246 Continues

Despite the rescission of Executive Order 11246 on January 21, 2025, the proposed 2024 Instruction Booklet and sample 2024 EEO-1 report provide that federal contractors with fifty or more employees are still required to file EEO-1 reports for the 2024 cycle.

Conclusion

Based on documents submitted by the EEOC, the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection site will open on May 20, 2024, and close on June 24, 2025. In addition, the proposed EEO-1 Instruction Booklet eliminates all references to non-binary employees. Due to the shortened filing period, EEO-1 filers may want to consider working now toward gathering the data necessary for the filings.

