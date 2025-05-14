DOL To Rescind 2024 Independent Contractor Regulation? (Beltway Buzz, May 9, 2025)

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

DOL to Rescind 2024 Independent Contractor Regulation? The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is backing away from the Biden-era independent contractor regulation finalized in January 2024. More specifically, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) has issued guidance (Field Assistance Bulletin No. 2025-1, “FLSA Independent Contractor Misclassification Enforcement Guidance”) instructing its field staff to “no longer apply the 2024 Rule's analysis when determining employee versus independent contractor status in FLSA investigations.” The DOL will be taking this position while it reconsiders the 2024 Rule, “including whether to rescind the regulation.” In the meantime, DOL investigators are instructed to rely on Fact Sheet #13: Employment Relationship Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Finally, the guidance notes that “the 2024 Rule remains in effect for purposes of private litigation.” The first Regulatory Agenda of the second Trump administration—expected sometime in June or July of this year—should provide stakeholders with a clearer picture of the DOL's intentions regarding a potential rescission of the 2024 independent contractor rule.

Bipartisan Paid Family Leave Bill Introduced in House. In January 2024, the Buzz discussed the U.S. House of Representatives' bipartisan Paid Family Leave Working Group's four-pillar paid leave framework. This week, Representatives Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK), who co-chair the working group, introduced the More Paid Leave for More Americans Act. The legislation combines two pillars of their framework, the Paid Family Leave Public Partnerships Act and the Interstate Paid Leave Action Network Act. Here is how it would work:

Paid Family Leave Public Partnerships Act. This portion of the bill would offer DOL grants to states that establish paid family leave programs. To be eligible for such grants, states would be required to: provide eligible employees with at least six weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child; provide wage replacement between 50 percent and 67 percent based on employees' income, with a cap equal to 150 percent of the state's average weekly wage; enter into a partnership with a private entity—such as an insurance carrier—to administer the benefits; and participate in the to-be-created Interstate Paid Leave Action Network (I-PLAN).

Interstate Paid Leave Action Network Act (I-PLAN Act). This aspect of the More Paid Leave for More Americans Act would help states reduce the variances between the programs that have led to the current “patchwork” of paid leave compliance requirements. The I-PLAN would be tasked with establishing an agreement that will “[c]reate a single policy standard with respect to all participating States to facilitate easier compliance with and understanding of paid leave programs across States[.]” In other words, the I-PLAN aspect of the bill will strive to seek uniformity between states on key paid family leave terms such as employee eligibility, family member, intermittent leave, etc.

The More Paid Leave for More Americans Act still has a long way to go before becoming law. But the bipartisan nature of the bill is an optimistic sign for its supporters.

EEOC Personnel News. Recent nominations and hiring decisions shed some light on where the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is heading from a policy perspective:

Commissioner Appointment. President Donald Trump nominated Brittany Bull Panuccio to serve on the Commission. Panuccio is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida and previously served as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Education. If confirmed, Panuccio would join Acting Chair Andrea Lucas to form a Republican majority on the Commission. Current Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal is the only Democrat on the Commission. Further, Panuccio's confirmation would return a functioning quorum to the Commission and would likely allow Acting Chair Lucas to move forward with her regulatory—and subregulatory—agendas. D'Ontae D. Sylvertooth and Sean J. Oliveira have the details.

Chief of Staff. Acting Chair Lucas has selected Shannon Royce as her chief of staff. Royce is an attorney and former president of the Christian Employers Alliance. Lucas has announced that one of her top priorities is “protecting workers from religious bias and harassment.”

Bill Would Provide Tax Break on Overtime Pay. The Buzz has discussed President Trump's desire to limit the taxes that workers pay on tips and overtime earnings. Bills have already been introduced in the U.S. Congress to address the “no tax on tips” issue. This week, Republican legislators turned to the overtime issue by introducing the Overtime Wages Tax Relief Act. The bill would allow workers to deduct up to $10,000 ($20,000 for those filing jointly) of income derived from working overtime for each taxable year. The deduction begins to phase out when income reaches $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for married couples. Republicans may try to include this bill in their larger reconciliation tax reform package.

OFCCP Layoffs Arrive. President Trump's rescission of Executive Order 11246 eliminated the affirmative action requirements for federal contractors, and, in turn, most of the operations of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). Many OFCCP employees were subsequently offered a deferred resignation option or placed on administrative leave. This week, most of OFCCP's remaining employees received notice that they would be laid off, effective June 6, 2025. According to reports, this is more than 300 employees (according to its fiscal year 2025 budget justification, OFCCP has about 490 employees). OFCCP will reportedly maintain one regional office in Dallas, Texas.

A Pope-ular Guest. At the Buzz, no news is more significant than labor and employment policy developments. But for the rest of the world—particularly for Catholics—the selection of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV was the news of the week. Some American politicians, such as Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Hoeven (R-ND), expressed excitement and optimism about the selection of an American-born Pope. But at this early hour, there aren't any plans to invite the new pontiff to address Congress. Indeed, it is a rare event. On September 24, 2015, Pope Francis delivered an address to a joint session of Congress, the only Pope to ever do so. It was probably no coincidence that three of the most powerful politicians at the time—Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House John Boehner, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi—were all Catholic.

